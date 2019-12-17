Police called after two-vehicle crash on M90 in Perthshire blocks road

Traffic along the M90 was blocked this morning following at two vehicle RTC.

The incident, which happened just after 7am, completely blocked the northbound carriageway between Craigend and Bridge of Earn.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There was a two vehicle RTC between a silver Peugeot 206 and a white Mercedes Sprinter panel van.

“It was reported to us at 7.25am – the northbound carriageway was completely blocked.

“There are no report of any injuries.”

It is understood the carriageway is now cleared.

The spokeswoman added: “The vehicles are now on the hard shoulder and traffic is flowing.

“The police have left the scene.”