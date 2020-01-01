Police called after sudden death in Dudhope area of Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a 51-year-old man.

The emergency services were called to St Mary’s Street in the Dudhope area on Monday after reports of a sudden death of a man named locally as John McCabe.

The death is not thought to be suspicious and inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Residents noticed a police presence in the area on Monday evening with officers remaining overnight and were still on the scene on Tuesday morning.

The man has been named by neighbours and it is believed he had lived in the area for several years.

Residents expressed their shock when they learned about the death, and paid tribute to the man, describing him as ‘friendly’.

One resident who lives in the area, who did not want to be named, said: “I came home Christmas night and his lights had been on a couple of days. It’s unusual for them to be on.

“It’s quite sad. He was a good guy. He always had a smile for you and a ‘hi hen’.”

Another said: “We were out all day on Monday and when we came back about six, the police were already there. It’s sad but I’m not surprised.”

Meanwhile one person who lived in the street had noticed the police presence on the street.

They said: “On Monday night there was a police car. I just used to see him in passing. He would always say hello. He was quite friendly, kept to himself.”

A woman who lived in the area had also said she had seen the police presence in the area and was shocked to hear what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to a property on St Mary’s Street in Dundee around 2.25pm on Monday, December 30 following the sudden death of a 51-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and inquiries are on going.”