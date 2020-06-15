Police called after one-vehicle crash at bottom of Hilltown

Police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Dundee city centre this morning.

The vehicle, a white van, appeared to have collided with a section of metal railing on the Hilltown leaving a visible dent in the barrier.

Officers were called to the scene at 5.40am, a spokesman for the force confirmed.

He said: “We are currently coming away from the scene of a one-vehicle accident.”

A resident living nearby said: “I heard a really loud bang in the middle of the night but didn’t see the scene until I got up this morning.

“You could see that part of the fencing was taped off, with what looked like vehicle parts scattered around nearby.

“A recovery service attended and two police officers stood nearby while the van was removed.”

It is understood that no one has been injured in the incident.