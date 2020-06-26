Police called after disturbance near ‘busy’ shopping district on the Hilltown

Police are looking to trace those involved after a reported brawl in broad daylight in Dundee.

The incident happened near the Cabshield Insurance premises on Strathmartine Road.

A spokesman for the force confirmed “inquires are ongoing to trace those responsible”.

One man, who declined to be named, said he saw police officers taking a statement from a woman at the scene shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday.

He added that he saw men “running away” towards Main Street in the aftermath of the incident.

The witness said: “There were two officers taking a statement from a woman near a van in connection with what happened.

“Other police vehicles appeared to be searching the wider perimeter in search of those involved, I think I clocked three police vehicles at the scene.

“The police were here for a period of time, when I went past again nearer 5pm they were still speaking to that woman.

“The other police vehicles were stationed at various points near the top of the Hilltown.

“It sounded like it was maybe a bit of a dust-up involving a few guys from what I’ve heard. I just hope the woman was okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Officers received reports of a disturbance on Strathmartine Road in Dundee around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 24 June, 2020. Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.”

Meanwhile police have confirmed they attended on Hill Street in the Hilltown following “concerns for a person” near a block of flats on Tuesday evening.

One local said a woman was sitting on the ground as officers took statements from others standing nearby.

He added: “When I came past there was one woman sitting on the ground.

“There was a police van at the scene and one of the officers was speaking to the woman sitting down, while another officer spoke with a group of people nearby.”

A police spokesman added: “We received a report of concern for a person on Hill Street, Dundee around 10.10pm on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020. Officers attended and no criminality was established. The woman returned home safe and well.”