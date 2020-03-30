Police called after an attempted break-in at Dundee boozer which was closed as a result of coronavirus lockdown

Landlords of a popular city pub were forced to board up its windows and doors after opportunistic thieves attempted to break in.

The Clep Bar, on Clepington Road, has been forced to close its doors following government directives to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, it emerged over the weekend that someone had attempted to access the pub while it was lying empty.

Police confirmed the premises on the Clepington Road were targeted on Saturday morning at around 7.30am with minimal damage caused to the exterior of the building.

Landlords David Evans and Debbie Paton took the decision to tighten security by covering the window frames.

David said the decision to board-up the venue was to prevent any further attempts.

He added: “Whoever has tried to come in has attempted to force the door nearest the snug area of the bar.

“It isn’t the main door but one of our regulars told Dave Forbes at the newsagents next door that there appeared to be a gap in the door on Saturday morning and he got in touch with us.

“Thankfully myself and Debbie took the decision to remove all the valuables from the premises prior to this but given what happened at the weekend we wanted to secure the venue further.”

Liam Fullerton, of Dundee Glass and Glazing, boarded-up the premises by Saturday afternoon while a number of other local pubs followed suit.

David, 38, added: “We put a post up just advising Liam had carried out the work and the reasons behind what had happened.

“It is heartbreaking to see the pub the way it is at the moment but it certainly acts as more of a deterrent.

“People commenting on social media said it was shocking that this had happened and people were taking liberties doing this to premises at this time.”

David said he understood police were “limited” in what they could do in tracking down those responsible but he hoped it would increase patrols of the local area.

He added: “Thankfully nothing has been taken and we were able to secure the door that had been damaged.

“I know police will be limited in what they can do but I wanted to still report it as I’m aware there are a number of businesses and homes in the local area and they could also be targeted.

“Hopefully in the short-term they will increase patrols. We’ve had other pubs getting in touch with regards to taking further action to secure their venues.”

Police confirmed they had been made aware of the incident.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “These are challenging times and we are committed to making sure that every one of Scotland’s citizens are looked after.

“We continue to support and protect the vulnerable, responding to incidents 24 hours a day.

“Our officers are in local communities, on routine patrols, engaging with people to urge them to follow the instructions from government.

“We don’t need people to defy what is clear and very, very sensible advice.

“These are unprecedented times and we will respond accordingly.

“Those breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately to ensure the public is kept safe from risk and harm.”