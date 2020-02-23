Police called after alleged fight on Angus bus service

Police were called to a bus stop after a brawl broke out between passengers, including a child, on board a late night bus.

Officers arrived at the bus stop in Timmergreens, Arbroath, after a fight broke out between a group of passengers on the 39 Stagecoach service, which runs between Perth and the Angus town.

Eyewitnesses claim that the brawl started off between two women, before two men and a child reportedly got involved.

One passenger also claims that a child was involved in the fight.

Two suspects fled the scene before police could arrive, and the pair that remained on the bus refused to give statements or lodge a complaint with the officers.

The number 39 bus, which is owned and operated by Stagecoach, travels between Perth and Arbroath, passing through and stopping in Invergowrie, Dundee, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: “An altercation broke out on one of our services yesterday afternoon travelling to Arbroath from Perth.

“Our driver acted quickly to ensure the safety of her passengers and called the police to attend the incident. We take situations like these very seriously and the driver has been praised for her actions.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a call at 12.30pm on Thursday February 20 about a man and a woman being assaulted on a bus in Arbirlot Street in Arbroath.

“By the time officers arrived at the scene the two suspects had fled and the victims declined to make a complain or comment.

“No medical attention was needed and no weapons were involved.”

The incident is not the first time trouble has broken out on public transport this week.

Officers launched a probe earlier this week into a case of racial abuse which took place onboard an Xplore 17 bus on Saturday.

The investigation is focused on claims of racial comments which centred around the Coronavirus that were directed at Asian passengers on the bus.