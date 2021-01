A woman was reportedly robbed at a bus shelter near a Dundee primary school yesterday.

The incident happened at around 5pm, near the junction with Baffin Street and Arbroath Road.

© Supplied by James Simpson

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm we received a report relating to a robbery on Baffin Street in Dundee around 5.15pm on Wednesday January 13.

“A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”