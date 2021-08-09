Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Police call for witnesses to a number of separate incidents involving vandalism and break-ins across Tayside

By Amie Flett
August 9, 2021, 8:44 pm
Tayside police have issued a number of separate appeals involving vandalism and break-ins across the region.
Tayside police have issued a number of separate appeals for witnesses of unrelated incidents involving vandalism and break-ins across the region.

Car vandalism

Tayside police issued two separate appeals in relation to the vandalism of cars in Dundee and Brechin.

In Brechin, a silver Toyota campervan was allegedly vandalised on two separate occasions.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Between 8pm on 3rd August 2021 and 0930 on 4th August 2021, a silver Toyota campervan had it’s aerial damaged whilst parked in the Maisondieu Lane car park Brechin.

“The same vehicle was also damaged twice between the 28th and 31st July whilst parked in Church Street car park, Brechin.

“If anyone has information please call 101 and quote CR/021995/21.”

Dundee

In Dundee, a white Range Rover Evoque parked on the Esplanade, east of the Glass Pavillion and at the south pavement was allegedly vandalised between 12:30pm and 12:50pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 1230pm on Sunday 8th August 2021 a white Range Rover Evoque was parked on the Esplanade, east of the Glass Pavillion and at the south pavement.

2016 Range Rover Evoque.

“At this time it was not damaged in any way.

“About 1250pm, same date, the owner returned to her vehicle and noticed a deep scratch along the front passenger door, and rear panel.

“The damage appears to have been caused by a key, or similar sharp object.

“At the time of the incident, the Esplanade would have been busy as the Dundee half DRAM was ongoing.

“Anyone with information please contact 101 quoting CR/22339/21.”

Break-ins

Police Scotland have issued a separate appeal in relation to a break-in of two lockups at Milton Park Garage.

The lock-ups were allegedly broken into on Wednesday between 4am and 5am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Wednesday 4th August 2021 between the hours of 4am and 5am, two lockups were broken into at Milton Park Garage, 82 Ferry Road, Monifieth.

“If anyone along Ferry Road/ Grange Road has CCTV/dashcams could they please be checked.

“Anyone with information please call 101 quoting (CR/21959/21)”