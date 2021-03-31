Police raid home in Dundee West End

Police have been on the scene of a raid in the West End of Dundee.

Officers burst open the door of a property and entered just after midnight on Wednesday.

Shocked neighbours on Perth Road saw officers in riot gear amongst a large police presence entering a house in the area.

Uniformed and plain clothed officers remain at the scene, near the George Orwell pub.

Police inquiries

Neighbours living nearby said plain clothed officers had been conducting door to door inquiries on Wednesday afternoon.

One resident who did not wish to be named said they were asked if they heard any noise coming from the address prior to the police’s arrival.

She added: “There were a lot of police here.

“I must have counted at least six cars at one point.

“An officer put the door in and the uniformed officers went in.

“We were staying up to see what was going on but we never saw anything happening after that just officers coming in and out.

“The police have come to the door today and asked if we had heard any noise before they arrived at the scene.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.