Police breathlyse 1,000 motorists in Tayside drink-drive crackdown

Police have stopped and breathalysed more than 1,000 motorists across Tayside in a crackdown on drink-driving over Christmas.

The force says that recent activity from traffic units on roads including the Kingsway has been part of its festive safety drink-drive campaign.

However, full details of how many have tested positive for booze will not be revealed until the conclusion of the campaign.

Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson of Tayside Division said: “Officers from our divisional road policing units and our local community teams continue to stop motorists every day to ensure our roads are safe this winter.

“This sends a clear message to remind drivers that getting behind the wheel — after even one drink — isn’t worth the risk or the consequences.

“Even if you’re just over the limit, you’re still a drunk driver in the eyes of the law — there is no grey area.

“Remember, if you drink and drive it won’t just spoil any festive activities you have planned, it may affect your current and future employment and can have wider implications for other areas of your life including overseas travel and family holidays.

“The penalties for drink driving include a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a fine of up to £5,000 and an 11-year endorsement on your licence.”

He continued: “There are still too many drivers who are prepared to take a chance, considering it to be a low-risk activity in terms of the likelihood of being involved in a collision or being caught.

“In doing so, they risk the lives of all road users, as well as themselves.

“That is totally unacceptable.

“We will be relentless in our efforts to make our roads safer and to detect those who commit drink driving or drug driving offences. Remember your vehicle can be stopped for a variety of reasons, whether in response to a call from the public, the manner of driving, failure to wear a seat belt, or other road traffic offences.

“The vast majority of people living within our communities consider the behaviour of those who drink and drive to be intolerable.”