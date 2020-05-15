Police break up party in Dundee after neighbours spot bouncy castle in garden

A party for kids in Dundee was broken up by police on Monday after it was deemed to be violating the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Officers were called to the Stirling Avenue home in the Law area of the city on Monday evening after the owners were seen breaking social distancing rules by having several people in their garden for the get together.

A Frozen bouncy castle was seen on the property, along with two child entertainers dressed as hit cartoon characters Dora the Explorer and Peppa Pig.

A table with food and drinks was also set up in the garden, along with various toys and games.

A woman who passed by the lockdown liveliness as the police arrived described the situation as “weird”.

“I just noticed there was a bouncy castle which I thought was weird during a global pandemic, probably not an essential service,” she said.

“Then I saw loads of people in the garden – seven or eight adults and a load of kids.

“One (adult) was dressed as Peppa Pig, and I think one was Dora the Explorer.”

She added: “Once the bouncy castle, and the party, were both deflated, the street was empty of the three or four cars that had been there.

“Peppa Pig wasn’t very pleased to have to leave the party when the police arrived.”

The partygoers were quickly dispersed by the officers, who issued social distancing advice to the organisers of the illegal bash. No fines were issued.

The party was deemed by police to be a direct violation of UK lockdown rules introduced on March 23.

Punishments for breaking the rules include fines which start at £50, but can go up to £3,200 for those who repeatedly ignore the new restrictions.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We attended a report of a party in Stirling Avenue around 4.10pm on Monday May 11.

“Advice was given and people dispersed.”

The homeowners were approached by the Tele but did not wish to make a comment.