Police brandishing shields seen entering Dundee building following incident at ‘notorious’ multi

Riot cops swooped on a notorious multi last night in the second major incident there in as many weeks.

As many as nine police vehicles descended on Tulloch Court and Hilltown Terrace at around 10.30pm last night.

Officers brandishing shields were seen entering the building while residents from nearby Dallfield Court looked on.

A two-hour stand-off is understood to have ensued, but it is not clear what had sparked the incident.

One local said the street was “awash” with police as he tried to access the area.

He added: “It looked like every police vehicle in Dundee was at the scene.

“I can’t really say I’m surprised to be honest – the police are never away from here.

“We only just had that incident at Halloween where a lot of police were called to the same block.”

He added: “During last night’s incident there was a cluster of police officers at the rear of Tulloch Court looking up to around the middle of the tower block.

“I could hear a man shouting some expletives from one of the properties.”

Video taken at the scene shows riot officers entering the tower block at around 10.45pm.

One resident said several locals watched the incident unfold.

He said: “We were all waiting to see what was going to happen.

“I could hear the guy shouting from a rear window in the block.

“There were people from the opposing block who were laughing at what was going on.

“I think they were almost in disbelief as if to say ‘what is happening now?’

“It is literally one thing after another around here.

“You have to feel for the people who are trying to raise families – what type of existence is it for them to have this type of thing happening on a weekly basis?

“There must have been at least nine police vehicles and I clocked at least two riot officers going into the building.”

Police said that a 33-year-old man had been arrested and was likely to have appeared in court today.