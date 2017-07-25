Youths who have been using a Fife war memorial as a drinking den have been branded “disrespectful” by police.

Officers have blasted the behaviour of the teenagers gathering at the cenotaph in Cowdenbeath and were expected to increase patrols in the area and throughout the summer holidays in a bid to curb the problem.

Bottles and cans have been found strewn around the memorial at the north end of the High Street, amid reports of local youths congregating in the area.

The monument is known as the First World War Memorial and is one of two in the town, with the other located outside the Town House.

It has been targeted by vandals in the past but this latest desecration has prompted an angry response from authorities and locals alike.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It would appear that local youths have mistaken the war memorial as a drinking den. This behaviour is both disrespectful and unacceptable.”