Police believe missing local girls have been taken to Northern Ireland by campervan

Police believe two local girls who have gone missing may be in Northern Ireland.

Grace Elizabeth McKinney (8) and Kara McKinney (5) are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody (3).

Grace and Kara were last known to be in the Alyth area of Perthshire and have previously been known to camp with their father in the West coast area, Fort William and Skye.

They are all thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland on Thursday August 10, most likely in their campervan.

It is described a cream-coloured Elddis Autoquest Motorhome, registration H36 PBO.

Grace is described as 4’10” slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4’0” with red/auburn hair.