Police attend two-vehicle crash on Dundee’s Victoria Road

Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Dundee.

A black BMW appeared to have collided with a city taxi on Victoria Road at around 3.35pm on Thursday.

Both drivers appear to have avoided serious injury, with the pair helping officers move the car from the busy road.

One woman said: “I was walking up with my dog when I heard a smash.

“I didn’t see what had happened but both cars look to be in a bit of a mess. I’m just glad nobody was seriously hurts.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Victoria Road in Dundee shortly before 3.40pm on Thursday July 16.

“There are no injuries and the vehicles have been moved off the carriageway.”