Police attend Dundee crash at Kingsway as car careers off road

Police attended at the Kingsway earlier this morning following reports of a car having left the road.

Officers received a call at 6.37am from a member of the public alerting them to a silver car which had left the eastbound dual carriageway just past its junction with Charlotte Street and crashed into a bush.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver car which left the road and went into some bushes at Kingsway West.

“We are dealing with the incident at the moment but there are no reports of any injuries.”