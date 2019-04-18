Thursday, April 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Police attend Dundee crash at Kingsway as car careers off road

by Steven Rae
April 18, 2019, 8:45 am
A car extensively damaged during the crash just off the Kingsway, on Charlotte Street.
A car extensively damaged during the crash just off the Kingsway, on Charlotte Street.
Send us a story

Police attended at the Kingsway earlier this morning following reports of a car having left the road.

The car ended up in a hedge.

Officers received a call at 6.37am from a member of the public alerting them to a silver car which had left the eastbound dual carriageway just past its junction with Charlotte Street and crashed into a bush.

A car extensively damaged during the crash just off the Kingsway, on Charlotte Street.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver car which left the road and went into some bushes at Kingsway West.

It is understood no one was injured in the crash.

“We are dealing with the incident at the moment but there are no reports of any injuries.”

Breaking

    Cancel