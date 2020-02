A trial has been fixed for a Whitfield man charged with seizing a police officer by the throat.

Bernard Dowd allegedly committed the offence on January 27 on Whitfield Gardens, the street where he resides.

He denies shouting, swearing and making threats before assaulting PC Jamie Thomson by seizing hold of his throat.

The 52-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for July by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.