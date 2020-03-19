Police at the scene after car collides with double decker bus in Dundee

A motorist was lucky to escape with no serious injuries after a car was badly damaged following a collision with an Xplore bus.

The incident happened on Blackness Road shortly after 7am today near to the intersection at Hawkhill.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there appeared to be no “serious injuries” at the scene.

One man who had walked by in the aftermath said the Renault Clio had “substantial damage” to its front as he walked into work this morning.

He said: “Both parties in the car appeared to be alright which is lucky considering the damage to the car. They were giving statements to the police officers at the scene.

“There looks to be significant damage to the front of the car though. There didn’t appear to be anyone on the bus but there was Xplore staff at the scene.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called to Blackness Road just after 7am this morning.

“A car and a bus had been involved in a collision and the car had gone into the back of the bus.

“There were no apparent serious injuries and police are still at the scene taking statements.

”No one required to be taken to hospital.”