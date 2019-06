A man has been arrested for possession of a lock knife in Perth, after appearing to injure himself.

It is understood that police and ambulance crews attended the incident at the city’s South Street at around 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “A man has been arrested for possession of a lock knife – it appears he cut himself.”

It is not known if the cut was accidental or deliberate.

One eyewitness said: “A man has received several cuts and blood has dropped onto the pavement.”