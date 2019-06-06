IN PICTURES: Police at scene after man falls from third floor window in Dundee and suffers head injury

Police remain on the scene after a young man fell from a third floor window in Dundee.

Officers attended around 10am this morning after the man fell from a property, which is near the Co-op on Albert Street.

A cordon remains in place stopping traffic onto McGill Street and no update is available on the man’s condition at this stage.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland are in attendance in McGill Street, Dundee, in response to a man in his 20s having fallen from a second floor window.

“He has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries, and McGill Street remains closed at this time.”

For a full update, including eye-witness accounts, see the late edition of today’s Evening Telegraph.