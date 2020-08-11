Police ask public for help in tracing Perth man missing for two weeks

Police are trying to trace a 54-year-old Perth man who has been missing for two weeks.

Graham Sturrock was last seen in the city centre around 2pm on July 28.

© Police Scotland

He is described as 6ft 2in with short, grey hairm and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting case number 1933 of August 10.