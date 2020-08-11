Tuesday, August 11th 2020 Show Links
Police ask public for help in tracing Perth man missing for two weeks

by Steven Rae
August 11, 2020, 12:48 pm Updated: August 11, 2020, 12:52 pm
© Police ScotlandGraham Sturrock has been missing for more than two weeks.
Police are trying to trace a 54-year-old Perth man who has been missing for two weeks.

Graham Sturrock was last seen in the city centre around 2pm on July 28.

Graham Sturrock.

He is described as 6ft 2in with short, grey hairm and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting case number 1933 of August 10.