Police ask for public’s help in tracing woman missing from Glenrothes area for two days

Police Scotland are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman missing from Fife.

Roxanne Winton was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday September 22 in the Springfield area of Glenrothes.

A police spokesman said: “Roxanne has family throughout Fife and numerous associates in the Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy areas.

“Roxanne is described as 5ft 3, slim build, blonde/brown shoulder-length hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white top, ripped blue jeans, and grey trainers.

“Anyone with information relating to Roxanne’s whereabouts is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2333 of September 22, or speak to any police officer.”