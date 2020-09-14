Police ask drivers to avoid part of A9 after ‘multi-car collision’ on road near Perth

One lane northbound on the A9 is closed just before the Inveralmond roundabout near Perth, due to a multi-car collision.
There is no word on severity of any injuries at the moment.
Police have asked drivers to avoid if they possibly can.
More on this as we get it.
