Police arrest woman, 42, over crash into parked cars in Dundee street

A woman was arrested in the early hours of Friday in connection with a road accident.

The incident was reported to have happened on a section of Forth Crescent in Menzieshill, shortly after midnight.

Residents said a car had collided with two parked vehicles.

One eyewitness said they heard a “loud bang” before seeing a white car attempting to leave the area following the smash.

A large crowd gathered as two women were questioned by police in connection with the incident.

One female resident, who declined to be named, said: “There were three police cars and a police jeep in the street.

“I don’t know if it was officially closed off, but the road was certainly blocked by the police cars.

“It must have happened at around 12.20am and there were still police on the street well after 1am.

“There was a loud bang and when I looked out my window I saw a white car trying to manoeuvre.

“It certainly didn’t look like it was trying to park – for one thing, there were no spaces.”

It is understood that as many as 20 bystanders had left their homes in the early hours to catch a glimpse of what was going on.

The witness added: “From what I have seen of the car that was hit, it looks quite badly damaged.

“I don’t know what speed the vehicle was going at to have caused that level of damage.

“One of the cars was towed away just before 2am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call just after midnight that one vehicle had crashed into two stationary vehicles.

“A 42-year-old female was arrested at the scene.”