Police arrest man following incident on busy Dundee street

Police have arrested a man following a disturbance on a busy Dundee street.

Multiple police units descended on Albert Street at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with an incident which had spanned both Dura Street and Albert Street.

Witnesses said they had seen three police units and a sniffer dog before police recovered an item near the St John Baptist Church building.

One man who did not wished to be named said there was a lot of “commotion” prior to the police arriving.

He added: “I saw one guy near where the Lloyds branch was on Albert Street.

“The police arrived a short time after that at around 3.15pm and then a sniffer dog and two coppers retrieved an item which had been situated in the grounds of the church.

“There were loads of people in the street when this was kicking off. Most of the police dispersed quite quickly but one car remained on the scene until after 4pm.”