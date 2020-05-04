Police arrest man following an alleged assault near West End play park

Police arrested a man after reports of a disturbance inside an address in the West End yesterday afternoon.

A number of police vehicles were spotted on Roseangle shortly after 3pm whilst locals were walking by the nearby green spaces on Magdalen Yard.

Police Scotland confirmed a man was arrested during the incident on Sunday afternoon whilst advising inquiries were at an “early stage”.

One man, who was out on his daily exercise, said a number of police vehicles had turned down from the Perth Road before they saw a man being “apprehended”.

The resident who declined to be named added: “When we walked down onto Roseangle we thought the police were just driving around the green spaces at Magdalen Yard – just to make sure people weren’t flaunting the current restrictions.”

He added: “There was two police vehicles situated at junction of Westfield Place and Roseangle, I saw two officers standing on the road.

“As we crossed we saw possibly four more officers frogmarching someone down towards one of the awaiting police vehicles.

“Given the time of day I was a bit surprised to see what was unfolding.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We were called around 3.35pm on Sunday, 3 May, to a report of an assault within a property in the Roseangle area of Dundee. A man has been arrested and inquiries are at an early stage.”