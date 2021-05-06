Police arrest man, 24, following disturbance in Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Torbain area of the town shortly after 8pm following a number of reports of a man acting in a threatening manner close to a local park.

A 24-year-old male was detained by police a short time later.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Around 8.10 pm last night, Wednesday, May 5, police received a number of calls in relation to a disturbance on Katrine Crescent/Lindores Drive and Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy.

“No one was injured however a 24-year-old man has been arrested and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.”