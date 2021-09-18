News / Local / Perthshire Police arrest 28-year-old man following disturbance at Perth address By Katy Scott September 18, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: September 18, 2021, 4:27 pm Police responded to a concern for a person call in North Muirton on Saturday. Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday morning in connection with a disturbance in North Muirton, Perth. Officers responded to a concern for person call at around 11:10am on Saturday. Following a disturbance at the Lewis Place address, police arrested a 28-year-old man. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. ‘No danger to wider public’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10 am on Saturday 18 September, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call and subsequent disturbance on Lewis Place, North Muirton, Perth. “A 28-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing. “There was no danger to the wider public.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe