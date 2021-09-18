Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police arrest 28-year-old man following disturbance at Perth address

By Katy Scott
September 18, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: September 18, 2021, 4:27 pm
Police responded to a concern for a person call in North Muirton on Saturday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday morning in connection with a disturbance in North Muirton, Perth.

Officers responded to a concern for person call at around 11:10am on Saturday.

Following a disturbance at the Lewis Place address, police arrested a 28-year-old man.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

‘No danger to wider public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Around 11.10 am on Saturday 18 September, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call and subsequent disturbance on Lewis Place, North Muirton, Perth.

“A 28-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

“There was no danger to the wider public.”