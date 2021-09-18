Police arrest 28-year-old man following disturbance at Perth address

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday morning in connection with a disturbance in North Muirton, Perth.

Officers responded to a concern for person call at around 11:10am on Saturday.

Following a disturbance at the Lewis Place address, police arrested a 28-year-old man.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

‘No danger to wider public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Around 11.10 am on Saturday 18 September, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call and subsequent disturbance on Lewis Place, North Muirton, Perth.

“A 28-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

“There was no danger to the wider public.”