Police appealing for witnesses after jewellery stolen from Angus property

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from an Angus property.

A property on John Huband Drive, Birkhill, was broken into on November 13.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone within this area who may have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles.

A statement from the force said: “They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in Dronley Road between 1.35pm and 2pm on Wednesday, who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1988 of November 13, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”