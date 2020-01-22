Police appealing for more information following attempted break-in at pub in Dundee

Police are appealing for more information following an attempted break-in at a pub in Fintry.

The attempt took place early on Monday morning at the Powrie Bar on Cheviot Crescent, before the bar’s staff arrived.

The pub’s door was left badly damaged, however the culprit was unable to access the property and nothing was stolen.

The Fintry bar, which has can be found on the outskirts of Dundee, is highly rated and loved by many in the community.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Although this location is on the outer edge of Fintry, it sees a number of passers-by on foot and in cars at all times of day and night. If you went past the Cheviot shops in the early hours of Monday morning and saw anyone or any vehicles there, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 1163 of 20th January.