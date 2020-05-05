Police appealing for information after girls reported missing in Fife

Police are appealing for information after two young girls were reported missing from Fife earlier today.

Caitlin Macdonald, 14 and Sophie Davies, 9, were last seen at their home this morning.

They were then seen boarding a train at Aberdour at 12.13pm, before arriving at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station and leaving in the direction of Market Street around 12.50pm.

Sophie is described as being around 4ft 5ins tall in height, with blonde hair. She is described as being of small build, and was last seen wearing purple-rimmed glasses and a dark pink hooded top.

Caitlin is around 5ft 7ins tall and is described as being of a stocky build with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded top with black leggings.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Dalgety Bay Police Station, said: “This behaviour is out of character for the two girls and we would urge anyone who may have seen them today to get in touch.

“The last sighting we have is of them leaving Waverley Station around 12.50pm so I would urge anyone who may have seen them on the train or at any time since to let us know.

“If Caitlin or Sophie sees this appeal then please get in touch with us. You are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure you are safe.”

Anyone who has information which may assist the police should call 101.