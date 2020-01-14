Police appealing for driver to come forward after fatal Dundee collision

Police in Dundee are appealing for an individual to come forward to assist with their inquiries following a crash which left a 26-year-old man dead.

The collision took place near Camperdown Park on January 5 at around 11pm.

Officers are now urging the driver of a silver or light-blue coloured vehicle, possibly a Peugeot Partner, to assist with their investigation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

PC Michael Guild of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward. They may have witnessed the collision which would assist our inquiries.

“The vehicle was seen exiting Dayton Drive onto the mini roundabout at Coupar Angus Road and turned left towards Birkhill at around 11pm on Sunday January 5.”

A 31-year-old man was also rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for “serious injuries” but police were unable to say what they were.