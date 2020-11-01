Police appeal to trace youths who threw fireworks at cops during city ‘disorder’

A mass gathering in Dundee – involving around 100 youths – saw fireworks thrown at police.

The illegal gathering, which took place in Beauly Square and spilled out to neighbouring streets, caused chaos on Saturday night just after 7pm.

The crowd, mostly aged in their late teens to early twenties, set off fireworks at officers and tried to intimidate them, prompting police to draft in ‘public order trained officers’ to help disperse the numbers.

Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, Local Area Commander for Dundee said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area to provide public reassurance.

“If you have any information that will assist our ongoing enquiry, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 3383 of 31 October.”