Police appeal to trace woman reported missing from Forfar

A statement from Tayside Police Division reads: “Can you help us trace Stacey Ferguson (20s) last seen at Glenogil Terrace Forfar at 8am this morning.

“Last seen wearing black leggings and dark coloured hooded top. Call 101 quoting 0876 if you see her.”