Police appeal to trace owners of tickets found in Montrose for show at Aberdeen theatre

Police have launched an appeal to trace the owners of three tickets for a show in Aberdeen tonight.

Three tickets to the Glakit Snowman were found on Montrose High Street today.

The event is being held at Her Majety’s theatre at 7.30pm.

“Obviously time is of the essence here, so if these are yours, nip down to the Montrose Police Office with some kind of ID / proof they’re yours and you can still go!”