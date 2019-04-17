Wednesday, April 17th 2019 Show Links
Police appeal to trace owners of tickets found in Montrose for show at Aberdeen theatre

by Steven Rae
April 17, 2019, 5:24 pm
One of the tickets found.
Police have launched an appeal to trace the owners of three tickets for a show in Aberdeen tonight.

Three tickets to the Glakit Snowman  were found on Montrose High Street today.

The event is being held at Her Majety’s theatre at 7.30pm.

Police said: “Three tickets to a show in Aberdeen tonight have been found this afternoon in Montrose High Street.

“Obviously time is of the essence here, so if these are yours, nip down to the Montrose Police Office with some kind of ID / proof they’re yours and you can still go!”

 

