Police appeal to trace missing woman Sheenagh last seen in Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman from Carnoustie.

Sheenagh Douglas, 58, was last seen near to the Barry Downs Caravan Park between Barry and Monifieth at about 7.15pm on Sunday July 26.

Sheenagh is known to have links to the Dundee area and is described around 5ft 10ins tall, of large build with grey wavy hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a cream top over a black shirt, and black trousers.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Sheenagh is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

The reference number is incident 3867 of July 26.