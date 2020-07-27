Police appeal to trace missing woman Sheena last seen in Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman from Carnoustie.

Sheena Douglas, 58, was last seen near to the Barry Downs Caravan Park at about 7.15pm on Sunday July 26.

Sheena is known to have links to the Dundee area and is described as tall, heavy build with grey wavy hair.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Sheena is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

The reference number is incident 3867 of July 26.