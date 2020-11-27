Police appeal to trace missing woman from Menzieshill last seen two days ago

Police Scotland are appealing to help trace a missing woman from Dundee amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Sharon Hutchison was last seen in the Menzieshill area of Dundee at around 2pm on Wednesday November 25.

The 52-year-old, who lives in the Maryfield area, has not been seen since.

Sharon is described as 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and glasses.

At the time she went missing she was wearing black leggings, a red rain coat and grey walking boots.

Sergeant Kate Forbs of Lochee Police Station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sharon’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to occasionally attend the St Peter and Pauls Church in Byron Street and has also been known to visit Arbroath.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Sharon to contact us. Similarly, if Sharon is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone who may have seen Sharon or who may have information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2961 of November 25.