Police appeal to trace missing man from Perth

Police Scotland are looking to trace a missing man last spotted in Perth.

Babasola Olukayodeo Familoni was last seen in the city on Sunday September 6 2020.

He is also believed to frequent the Glasgow area.

Babasola is described as 5ft 11 in height, of large build and is believed to be wearing a black Adidas t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, a black zip up hoody and navy blue plimsols.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts or any information that could assist police in tracing him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20200906-2223 or speak with any police officer.