Four quad bikes were stolen from Auchterhouse Country Sports sometime between 9.30pm on Thursday March 23 2017 and 9am on Friday March 24.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland’s Tayside Division on 101 quoting incident number 700 of March 24, or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.