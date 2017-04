A 19 year old man was assaulted near Coast Nightclub in Arbroath sometime between midnight and 1am on Saturday.

The victim received facial injuries and underwent hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to two men, aged around 18-19 years old.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/8699/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.