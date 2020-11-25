Police appeal after shocked Perthshire man chases off intruder he found in his house

Police are appealing after a shocked Scone man chased off a would-be housebreaker in his home

Police are investigating the incident, which saw the culprit make off through the garden of the Perthshire property.

Officers are appealing for any private CCTV which may help them catch the crook, who they believe was in the middle of a housebreaking before being disturbed.

Police said it does not appear anything had been stolen, however.

The incident took place in the town’s Ashgrove between 6.45pm and 7.05pm on Saturday November 21.

‘Stocky build’

The man broke into the house but was disturbed when the householder came home.

He left through the garden in the direction of Spoutwells Place and Mapledene Road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “We would like to trace a man described as white, about 5ft 7 and stocky build, who was wearing a light coloured hooded jacket, a dark woollen hat, dark trousers and gloves.

CCTV Appeal

“As we believe that he may have travelled through some gardens while running off, we would like to hear from any local residents who have private CCTV, and also from anyone who may have been driving in the Stormont Road/Spoutwells Drive area around that time who may have dashcam footage.”

The police reference for the incident is 3173 of November 21.