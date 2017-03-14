Police are investigating the sudden death of a man after his body was found at Bridgefoot, Angus.

The force is appealing for information to assist in identifying the man, whose body was discovered at a footpath near to Rosemill Road at 8am this morning.

The man is described as white, aged approximately 30 – 40 years old, about five feet six inches, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue and grey waterproof jacket, black trousers, black and red walking shoes and he had a purple coloured rucksack.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who recognises the description of this man, or has any information that could assist in identifying him, is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal