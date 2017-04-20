Police appeal after man tried to kiss a woman in first-class section of ScotRail train

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) are looking to seek witnesses to a man’s inappropriate behaviour on board a train to Perth.

The incident happened on Friday April 14 on board the 9.53pm ScotRail service between Edinburgh Waverley and Perth.

A man boarded the service at Edinburgh and took a seat in the first class section near to a woman.

During the journey, the man then began to make sexually inappropriate comments to the woman, he then attempted to kiss the woman.

Another passenger then sent a text to BTP via its discreet reporting service, 61016.

Officers met the service at Haymarket station and the man was removed.

His details were taken as further enquires are made into the incident.

To assist with the investigation, officers are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

If you were on board this service and witnessed a man acting in an unusual manner towards a woman, please get in touch.

You can do so by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 583 of 14/04/2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.