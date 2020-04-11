Police appeal for woman last seen in Dundee nine days ago

Police have issued an appeal to find a 26-year-old woman missing from an address in Dundee.

Veronica Stewart, also known as Margaret, was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday April 2 at Court Street North, Dundee.

A police statement said: “She resides in the Falkirk area however was visiting family in Dundee when she was last seen. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“Veronica is described as being 5ft 9inches tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue cropped top, blue denim shorts and black trainers.”

Inspector Andrew Tough from Falkirk Police station said: “Veronica has been missing for a number of days now, this is completely out of character for her and her friends are understandably worried about it.

“Veronica is believed to have been in the Motherwell, Fife and Carlisle areas recently, however her current whereabouts are unknown.”

If you believe you have seen Veronica or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 3739 of the 10/04/2020.