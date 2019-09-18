Police appeal for witnesses to ‘road rage’ attack in Forfar where driver punched man

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a road rage incident in Carseview Road, Forfar.

A 38 year old man was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a silver Ford Fiesta, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday September 17.

A police spokesman said: “This vehicle had overtaken the complainer’s own car and pulled in sharply causing him to stop.

“The driver then opened the complainer’s car door and punched him causing facial injuries, and did not stop until a member of the public intervened.

“The driver of the Fiesta is described as in his late 30s, about six foot tall and heavy build with short brown hair.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry, but would like to ask anyone who witnessed all or part of this incident, and in particular the passer-by who intervened, to contact us.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.