Police appeal for witnesses to ‘altercation’ between motorists near Forfar Golf Club

Police in Tayside are currently investigating an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles on an Angus road.

The incident took place around 7.30pm yesterday, Monday July 20, on the road between the A923 Arbroath Road and B9128 at Kingsmuir, near to Forfar Golf Club.

The incident involved the occupants of two cars who had been driving on the road, then stopped and an altercation took place.

© Google

A spokesman for the force said: “We are specifically looking to trace a man and a woman who were the occupants of another car, possibly a red Renault Scenic, who stopped and offered assistance to one of the persons involved, and allowed him to use their mobile phone to contact police.

“They could potentially have witnessed some or all of the incident, and may have important information that could assist our inquiries.”

If you have any information, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, police can be contacted anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.