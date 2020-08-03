Police appeal for witnesses after woman is attacked and bitten by dog in Perth

Police are investigating a dog attack which happened on Saturday in Perth, leaving a woman with injuries to her arm and head.

The incident took place around 5.30pm on August 1, near the junction of Strathtay Road and Newhouse Road in the city.

A woman was bitten by a dog which jumped up on her, bit her arm, and pulled her to the ground, causing her to bang her head.

The dog was taken away by its owners, who did provide some assistance and first aid to the victim.

A woman was bitten and dragged to the ground by a dog, about 5:30pm on Sat 1st, junction of Newhouse Rd / Strathtay Rd, Perth. Dog owners did help her afterwards, but we need to speak to a passer-by who offered assistance and any other witnesses. Call 101, ref inc 1379 of 2nd Aug pic.twitter.com/60Wj7HjFd1 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 3, 2020

A passer-by also came to her assistance and drove her to hospital, and police would like to speak with this witness.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we do not have a description of the dog, nor of its owners, who are only described as a white male and female couple who had two dogs with them, only one of which was involved in the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1379 of August 2.”