Police appeal for witnesses after woman is attacked and bitten by dog in Perth

by Steven Rae
August 3, 2020, 2:41 pm Updated: August 3, 2020, 2:42 pm
Police are investigating a dog attack which happened on Saturday in Perth, leaving a woman with injuries to her arm and head.

The incident took place around 5.30pm on August 1, near the junction of Strathtay Road and Newhouse Road in the city.

A woman was bitten by a dog which jumped up on her, bit her arm, and pulled her to the ground, causing her to bang her head.

The dog was taken away by its owners, who did provide some assistance and first aid to the victim.

A passer-by also came to her assistance and drove her to hospital, and police would like to speak with this witness.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we do not have a description of the dog, nor of its owners, who are only described as a white male and female couple who had two dogs with them, only one of which was involved in the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1379 of August 2.”