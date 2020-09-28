Police appeal for witnesses after man hospitalised during attack in Charleston

Police in Dundee are appealing for information following a serious assault in the Dryburgh area.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Friday September 18, when a 38-year-old man was pushed to the ground and assaulted by three males on Craigmount Terrace.

The man received treatment for his injuries at Ninewells Hospital.

One of the males was wearing a grey hooded top and had a black backpack and the other two males were wearing black clothing.

The trio are thought to have left the scene along Craigmount Road.

A police spokesman said: “We have been conducting inquiries since the incident was reported and we are now appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation.

“The suspects are believed to have been with a large group of males and females who were in the area around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3613 of 18 September.”