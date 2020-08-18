Police appeal for witnesses after male, 42, attacked and robbed in ‘targeted’ attack in Dundee

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed in a ‘targeted’ attack in Dundee.

The incident happened around 9.30pm on Friday August 14 on Reres Road in Broughty Ferry.

A 42-year-old male was cycling when he stopped to speak to a group of five men.

Two men assaulted the victim and stole his bike and wallet. The wallet was later found discarded with a three figure sum of cash missing.

Police have stated they believe the incident was a targeted attack and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

One culprit is described as having ginger hair, was wearing a denim top and bottoms and tanned boots.

The second culprit is said to have bleached blonde hair, and was wearing a white Timberland t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

PC Callum Hampson, based at Downfield, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who might have witnessed this incident to contact us.

“The large group and the victim on his bike would’ve been quite distinctive. The victim didn’t require any hospital treatment but the incident was frightening for him and we’re appealing to anyone with information to let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1285 of August 17 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.